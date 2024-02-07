Advertisement

After being impersonated by an unidentified individual on WhatsApp, Vidya Balan is now facing the same issue on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. The actress recently warned her fans of a fake Instagram account that is using her name to dupe people. Responding to the development, in a post on her Instagram Stories, the actress urged her fans and followers to report and block the handle.

Fake Alert: Vidya Balan requests fans to report unauthorised Instagram account

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle on Friday, January 19, and penned a note warning fans of any suspicious messages by an account in her name. She wrote, “Hello everyone. First, it was a phone number and now someone is using this account @vidya.balan.pvt and reaching out to people as me. My team and I have ofcourse reported it but if you can do report the account as well, it will be of great help. This individual has reached out to a lot of my friends and colleagues pretending to be me. Please do not entertain and do report and block.”

What did Vidya Balan say when someone impersonated her on WhatsApp?

This came two days after Vidya complained about being impersonated by an unknown person on WhatsApp. The actress said that it is "sad" that she had to use a public platform like Instagram, where millions of people follow her, to bring this to light. She added this was the only other option because the person posing as she had been using the same display picture and name, making it a convincing ruse. She penned, “Hello Everyone, It is sad that this is happening and that I have to resort to Instagram. A person is using this number...and reaching out to people claiming to be me and is using my image as a WhatsApp DP as well. Please do not entertain any calls or messages from this person."

On the professional front, Vidya on Wednesday, January 17, announced her next project titled Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla. The film will also star Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sedhil Ramamuthry.