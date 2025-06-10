Fans Await Jackson Wang's Reunion With Hrithik Roshan And Diljit Dosanjh As K-Pop Idol Lands In India Ahead Of MAGIC MAN 2 Release

Updated 10 June 2025 at 16:21 IST
Korean pop band GOT7 member Jackson Wang is currently busy in promotions of his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2, set to release in July. After collaborating with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh on BUCK and meeting Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani during his previous visit, the rapper has returned to India, showing a strong interest in the country.
On June 10, Jackson Wang lands in Mumbai as global K-pop sensation to begin promotions for his much-anticipated album MAGIC MAN 2. His airport arrival was surrounded by tight security. He wore a casual all-black outfit, accessorised with a simple beanie and silver jewellery. The singer greeted the paparazzi with a bow and a polite "namaste." On X (formerly Twitter), he shared a short message: “Hi India.”
According to insider reports shared with Pinkvilla, Wang plans to spend around seven days in the city. During his stay, he will engage in media interviews, podcast recordings, digital collaborations, and networking with industry professionals. Additionally, he has some surprises in store that are expected to delight his Indian fans.
This visit marks Jackson’s second trip to India, the first being his performance at Lollapalooza India 2023. At that time, He met the Roshan family and actress Disha Patani. According to Pinkvilla, the Hong Kong-based singer plans to visit the Dhoom 2 actor at his Mumbai home for a private discussion about their public lives and to share cultural experiences.
Jackson Wang is preparing to release his third studio album, MAGIC MAN 2, on July 18, 2025. The album features 11 tracks, with four already released. Known for pushing creative boundaries, Jackson has fans eagerly anticipating the full album.
