Farah Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video from a recent soiree she hosted at her residence. In the inside video, the director could be seen jamming to the title track of her directorial debut film Main Hoon Na. Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik crooned to the song live while other party guests enjoyed the informal show.

Farah Khan’s star-studded musical night

On April 19, Farah Khan took to her Instagram account to share an inside video from the star-studded music night hosted by her. Sharing the video on social media, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, “Impromptu get togetherness is the Best!! Whn u plan a dinner for 4 but All ur friends turn up.. n some unexpected ones too♥️♥️♥️ #aboutlastnight #friends.” She shared glimpses of the guests enjoying themselves while Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik presented an impromptu show.

However, what caught the attention of social media users was the presence of Aditi Rao Hydari with her fiance Siddharth. The couple, who exchanged rings recently, marked their first appearance as an official couple at the gathering. Apart from the couple the bash was attended by Huma Qureshi, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Salim Merchant, Javed Akhtar and chef Kunal Kapur.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth make their first appearance after engagement

Before heading out to the intimate gathering at Farah Khan’s residence, newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth marked their first appearances after the engagement. The couple attended a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday, April 18. The pictures from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral work and matching trousers. The actress paired her look with gold earrings and loose hair. Siddharth, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt, a denim shirt, and denim trousers.

Aditi rao Hydari and Siddharth at the event | Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple has been dating for more than a year now and exchanged rings in a hush-hush affair in Telangana. On March 28, Aditi and Siddharth dropped a joint post in which both of them flaunted their engagement rings. Aditi wrote in the caption, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

