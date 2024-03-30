×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Newly-engaged Aditi Rao Hydari Returns To Mumbai, Paps Ask Her About ‘Jijaji’ Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement on March 28. The actress was teased by paparazzi about the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari | Image:Varinder Chawla
Aditi Rao Hydari exchanged rings with her long-time boyfriend Siddharth in an intimate ceremony. The actors shared a photo flaunting their rings after getting engaged on March 28. Days after the engagement, the actress returned to Mumbai and was greeted with paparazzi at her arrival. A video of the actress’s interaction with paparazzi is going viral on social media. 

Aditi Rao Hydari blushes as Paps cals Siddharth ‘jeejaji’ 

On March 30, Aditi Rao Hydari returned to Mumbai after her engagement with Siddharth. The actors exchanged rings in a small city in Telangana. Upon her return to Mumbai, Aditi was greeted by the members of paparazzi. A video of the interaction is now going viral on social media. 

In the video, Aditi could be seen greeting the paparazzi with a warm smile. Then the photographers ask her about the whereabouts of her fiance Siddharth by referring to him as “jeejaji”. The actress responds by simply blushing at the comment. 

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth share first photos from the engagement 

On March 27 it was reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and her long time boyfriend Siddarth have tied the knot in a hush-hush affair. The couple took to their Instagram account to share first photos confirming the news that they are engaged. Aditi shared the photo with the caption, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” 

In the photo, the couple could be seen flaunting their rings. The selfie was seemingly taken at a picturesque location. As per reports, the couple got married at Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana.

 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

