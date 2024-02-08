Advertisement

Idan Amedi, singer and Fauda actor was gravely injured during fighting in Gaza earlier this week. In recent development, he has been taken out of the intensive care unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. Amedi is currently receiving care in the trauma ward of the hospital.

Idan Amedi fought in the Israel-Gaza war

The Fauda star was a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and had been serving in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was hit by shrapnels across the body.

He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and has said, "This is not a scene from Fauda this is real life". He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. "May God and us avenge their blood," Amedi said.

Avi Issacharoff, creator of Fauda, expressed admiration and respect for Amedi's bravery and sacrifice on the Gaza battlefield. Issacharoff conveyed Raz's sentiments on his X (formerly Twitter) page, commending Amedi's decision to join the conflict zones and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Screengrab of Avi Issacharoff's X post

Who is Idan Amedi?

Idan Amedi, known for his role in the famous show Fauda, first started as a musician on a talent show called Kochav Nolad. He often sang about his time in the military, where he served in the combat engineering corps. His music is well-loved, with millions of people watching his songs on YouTube.

Idan Amedi rose to fame from his Netflix show ‘Fauda’ | Image: Still from Fauda

He joined Fauda during its second season and played Sagi, part of a team fighting terrorism led by Doron (Lior Raz). Fans loved his character's romantic storyline with Nurit (Rona Lee-Shimon) in recent seasons. Outside his career, Idan Amedi is married to Miriam Binyaminov, who works as a social activist helping people with disabilities. They've been married since 2018 and have a daughter and a son.

(with inputs from IANS)