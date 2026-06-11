Finally! Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Rapper Badshah, Shares First Adorable Photo Of Newlyweds

Punjabi singer Badshah has been at the centre of news since the photos of him getting married to actress Isha Rikhi went viral on the internet. Neither the singer nor his wife confirms the rumours, letting fans weave a story. They kept their relationship under tight wraps until Badshah shared a photo of himself with a mysterious woman on Wednesday, leaving the internet guessing. They all flooded Isha's AMA session, and that's when she confessed and even shared an adorable photo of them.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi make their marriage Insta official

It all started when Isha started her AMA session and a fan asked, "Ma'am apki aur Badshah bhai ki shaadi ho gayi h fir apne ek dusrey ko follow kyu ni kiya hai? (sic)" In response, she said, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions." She added, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience."

This was followed by another question by a fan, "Why you haven't post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic? (sic)" To the internet's surprise, Isha actually shared a photo of herself sitting on the lap of Badshah and the two hugging each other adorably.

With this image, she has put all the rumours to rest and confirmed that the couple is happily married and enjoying their life away from the media glare.

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All about Badshah-Isha Rikhi's viral wedding images

On March 24, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared multiple photos and videos on her Instagram handle, revealing that her daughter got married to Badshah. It seemed like a private and intimate wedding with only family in attendance.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi was born on September 9, 1993 and is now 32 years old. She is a known actress and model in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She began her career with a small role in Jatt & Juliet (2012) and later appeared in well-known Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas.

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On top of the regional cinema, she also featured in the Hindi film Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. She has also worked in several Punjabi music videos. Most recently, she appeared in the Punjabi film Soch Toh Parey. Isha has around 1.1 million followers on Instagram.