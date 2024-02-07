Advertisement

At the Grammys 2024, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards for Pashto and As We Speak with other musicians, including tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. As We Speak, also featuring Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won in the best contemporary instrumental album category. The musicians also registered a win for Pashto in the best global music performance category. Chaurasia, expressed his excitement on winning the international honour for India.

Chaurasia expresses pride in winning Grammys for India

"Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home to India for As We Speak with my inspiration, the maestros, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. A surreal and overwhelming feeling. More than the joy I felt for myself, the pride of winning it as an Indian musician ranks higher," the flautist told PTI.

Chaurasia also called his collaborator, tabla maestro Hussain his inspiration since he started playing the flute.

"I would often do the Sangat (accompaniment) with my uncle, the legendary flute maestro Padmavibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia ji. Ustad ji (Hussain) would be on the tabla... Every concert with both the maestros would be a learning experience for me. To be able to share the stage with ustad ji is an honour and it was he who introduced me to maestros Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer," he said, adding that he was looking forward to more such collaborations in the future.

India's proud night at Grammys 2024

It was a big day for India at the Grammys on Monday at the 66th ceremony. Zakir Hussain registered a third win for This Moment for Shakti in best global music album category alongside Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram as well as British guitarist John McLaughlin. Chaurasia, Hussain, Meyer and Fleck were also nominated in the best instrumental composition category for Motion but lost out to Helena's Theme.

