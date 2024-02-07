Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 01:04 IST

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home To India

Chaurasia, expressed his excitement on winning the international honour for India. He also called tabla maestro Zakir Hussain his inspiration.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakesh Chaurasiya
Rakesh Chaurasiya | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

At the Grammys 2024, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards for Pashto and As We Speak with other musicians, including tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. As We Speak, also featuring Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won in the best contemporary instrumental album category. The musicians also registered a win for Pashto in the best global music performance category. Chaurasia, expressed his excitement on winning the international honour for India.

Chaurasia expresses pride in winning Grammys for India

"Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home to India for As We Speak with my inspiration, the maestros, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. A surreal and overwhelming feeling. More than the joy I felt for myself, the pride of winning it as an Indian musician ranks higher," the flautist told PTI.

Chaurasia also called his collaborator, tabla maestro Hussain his inspiration since he started playing the flute.

Advertisement

"I would often do the Sangat (accompaniment) with my uncle, the legendary flute maestro Padmavibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia ji. Ustad ji (Hussain) would be on the tabla... Every concert with both the maestros would be a learning experience for me. To be able to share the stage with ustad ji is an honour and it was he who introduced me to maestros Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer," he said, adding that he was looking forward to more such collaborations in the future.

India's proud night at Grammys 2024

It was a big day for India at the Grammys on Monday at the 66th ceremony. Zakir Hussain registered a third win for This Moment for Shakti in best global music album category alongside Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram as well as British guitarist John McLaughlin. Chaurasia, Hussain, Meyer and Fleck were also nominated in the best instrumental composition category for Motion but lost out to Helena's Theme.  

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement