sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 17:55 IST, October 8th 2024

'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee Divorce: Is Mother-in-law Reason Behind Their Separation?

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee are in the news for their separation rumours. Speculations have arose about mother-in-law being the main reason.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee married in 2016
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee married in 2016 | Image: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:55 IST, October 8th 2024