As Ayodhya prepares for the much-awaited 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, renowned singer Malini Awasthi has expressed her pride and joy. Calling it a moment of glory for the entire nation, Malini also addressed the significance of placing the idol of Lord Ram in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Awasthi conveyed her thoughts to ANI and said, "It brings us tremendous joy that finally the time has come for which we were waiting for so many years, and many people gave their lives to see this day. This is a historic event for every one of us. Earlier, it seemed as if this would remain a demand of our ancestors buried in court files; seeing it fulfilled is a miracle."

Malini Awasthi | Image: IMDb

In response to the ongoing political debates surrounding the Ram Temple, Awasthi said that it transcends political boundaries and added, "I think politics is one thing and India's faith and its culture and respect are another thing. Lord Ram is the soul of this country." Malini also addressed the people who are politicising the matter and added, "They should understand the thinking of Indians. It is not a subject for one party, but Lord Ram is part of our Sanskriti, and it is a moment of pride for us."

More about Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held on January 22

The eagerly awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiating the rituals. Led by priest Lakshmikant Dixit, a team of priests will conduct the main rituals. Celebrities and prominent personalities have been extended invitations to the ceremony and various domestic and International organisations/groups have planned numerous activities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi is currently on his 11-day ‘Anushthan’ visiting different holy shrines across India which will eventually land him in Ayodhya on January 22.