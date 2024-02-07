English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper Confirm Romance With PDA-Packed Outing Months After Speculation

Photos of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper surfaced online on Thursday, January 25. It shows them laughing and holding hands for the first time

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper | Image:X
The obvious has been confirmed after a little more than three months Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper started hanging out together. The couple confirmed their relationship with a PDA-filled day outing. Photos of the two stars surfaced online on Thursday, January 25. It shows them laughing and holding hands for the first time as they stroll through the streets of London.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper hold hands in viral photos 

In the viral photos obtained by Page Six, Gigi kept the Oscar nominee close to her while taking a cozily dressed stroll in London. She was wearing a camel-colored pair of pants and a dark brown leather jacket. As the two waited to cross a street, the 28-year-old was seen hiding her hand in Bradley's navy blue peacoat pocket to stay warm. Bradley decked out in camo print cargo pants, a blue checkered beanie, and a cowl neck sweater, picked up Gigi's hand again and they strolled on.

 

Earlier this month, the couple was seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in LA. They were joined by Bradley’s mother Gloria Campano on this dinner. They left separately post-dinner, with Gigi departing around 11:30 PM, followed by Bradley and Gloria. Despite no official confirmation, their frequent outings sparked relationship speculations.

Dating rumours of Bradley and Gigi

Speculations around Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's alleged romance began in October 2023, reportedly initiated by Bradley's ex-partner, Irina Shayk. According to a source close to the couple, their relationship is intensifying rapidly, with Bradley finding Gigi intellectually stimulating. Recent updates hint that Bradley has purchased a New Hope, Pennsylvania property near Gigi's family horse farm. TMZ suggests that this indicates a potential step towards a deeper commitment.

 

Bradley Cooper was briefly married to Jennifer Esposito. Later, he got into a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, and the two share a daughter. On the other hand, Gigi Hadid, formerly involved with singer Zayn Malik, has a daughter named Khai. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

