English actor Emilia Clarke, known for portraying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones, recently got Royal recognition. The actress was honored by Prince William and the royal family in a special investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, presented Clarke, and her mother with Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medals. They received the honour in recognition of their services to people with brain injuries.

Emilia Clarke gets royal recognition by Prince of Wales

Taking to their official social media handles, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “From Westeros to Windsor, a real pleasure presenting @emilia_clarke and her mum Jennifer with their honours today for their charity work with @sameyouorg supporting brain injury recovery care. Congratulations to all of today’s recipients!"

Speaking about the award, Clarke said, “To have an award like this… cherry on the cake.” She further added, "I'm going to get my photo taken because of this award. And people are going to say, 'Why is this person, who we recognize, got this award?' And we're going to say, 'It's for brain injury recovery.'"

Emilia Clarke opens up about brain aneurysms

In an old interview, Clarke opened up on life post her brain aneurysms. The 35-year-old actor also shared that she survived the health scare twice while filming for GoT. She emphasised that she is 'missing parts of her brain'. In 2019, Clarke even shared some pictures on social media which saw her sitting on a hospital bed. In a conversation with BBC, the Above Suspicion actor opened up on how she was living post her brain aneurysms, which is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. She said, "The amount of my brain that is no longer usable - it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that."