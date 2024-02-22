Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

GoT Actress Emilia Clarke Honoured With MBE By Prince William At Windsor Castle

Emilia Clarke was honored by Prince William and the royal family in a special investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emilia Clarke Honoured With MBE By Prince William At Windsor Castle
Emilia Clarke Honoured With MBE By Prince William At Windsor Castle | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

English actor Emilia Clarke, known for portraying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones, recently got Royal recognition. The actress was honored by Prince William and the royal family in a special investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, presented Clarke, and her mother with Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medals. They received the honour in recognition of their services to people with brain injuries.

Emilia Clarke gets royal recognition by Prince of Wales 

Taking to their official social media handles, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “From Westeros to Windsor, a real pleasure presenting @emilia_clarke and her mum Jennifer with their honours today for their charity work with @sameyouorg supporting brain injury recovery care. Congratulations to all of today’s recipients!"

Speaking about the award, Clarke said, “To have an award like this… cherry on the cake.” She further added, "I'm going to get my photo taken because of this award. And people are going to say, 'Why is this person, who we recognize, got this award?' And we're going to say, 'It's for brain injury recovery.'"

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke opens up about brain aneurysms 

In an old interview, Clarke opened up on life post her brain aneurysms. The 35-year-old actor also shared that she survived the health scare twice while filming for GoT. She emphasised that she is 'missing parts of her brain'. In 2019, Clarke even shared some pictures on social media which saw her sitting on a hospital bed. In a conversation with BBC, the Above Suspicion actor opened up on how she was living post her brain aneurysms, which is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. She said, "The amount of my brain that is no longer usable - it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that."

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

12 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    8 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo