Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's Shakti band made India proud at the 66th Grammy Awards as it won the Global Music Album honour at the award ceremony in Los Angeles. Now, a day later, the music composer shared a heartfelt note expressing his happiness in winning his first Grammy. He dedicated the award to his band and thanked the almighty for making his dream come true.

Shakti was a dream which came true: Shankar Mahadevan

Taking to Instagram, Shankar shared a series of photos in which he is goofily posing with his Grammy and opened his note with, "We did it". He added, "I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you, Almighty for making this happen! It’s truly “THIS MOMENT”.

Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Farhan commented, "Congratulations Shankar .. here’s to first of many." Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Well deserved. India Is Proud." Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Legend. You deserve all the love and respect. Huge huge congratulations to you!!” His fans on the other hand, too congratulated him, a user wrote, “Shankar you are an amazing talent and now the whole 🌎 knows about you and Shakti! Well deserved brother! Now I can say I had a future Grammy winner feature on my debut album thanks to @salimsulaimanmusic ‼️CongratuElations to you and Shakti! Loved your speech 💕Great to see @ganeshanker by your side during this epic win!” Another fan wrote, “Congratulation Shankerbhai you work hard for it, you deserve it this is your moment.”

When Shankar Mahadevan received a Grammy

While accepting the award, the singer gave a heartfelt speech thanking his band members and said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India.” Mahadevan then dedicated the award to his wife and added, “I would like to dedicate this to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.” Shankar Mahadevan's Shakti band also has guitarist John Mclaughlin, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan

