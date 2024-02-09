Advertisement

Guru Randhawa, who is set to make his acting debut with the Bollywood film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, recently addressed the allegations of copying Pakistani-British singer and former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik. For the unversed, Guru released his song Taare a few years ago, which was accused of being a ripoff of Malik's It's You.

Guru Randhawa on copying Zayn Malik’s song

Breaking the silence on plagiarism allegations, Guru said to Bollywood Bubble, “Mujhe nahi lagta maine Zayn Malik ka koi music copy kara hai. Aur agar kara bhi ho toh koi baat nahi. Mein ache logon ka music copy karna chahta hoon life mein. (I don’t think I’ve copied Zayn Malik’s music. And even if I’ve then it doesn’t matter. I want to copy the music of good people).”

Adding to it, the singer stated if a song inspires him to make something, then he wants to do that. According to Guru, it doesn’t make a difference to him how many views his songs get on Youtube, he has made music that is what counts for him as an artist. Rest, he left it to the audience to decide. He said, “If I’m inspired by that (the song) then I want to create something like that. If I get 500 million, 10 million or 1 million views, it doesn’t matter. Well, what matters is that I’ve done the work. And that’s up to the audience.”

What’s next for Guru Randhawa?

On the work front, Guru Randhawa will be seen opposite Saiee M Manjrekar in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, the film is directed by G. Ashok and is slated for a theatrical release on February 16, 2024. The film marks not only Guru’s cinematic debut but also promises to be an entertaining blend of humor, romance, and quirky storytelling, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.