Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Post-Prison Life Will Be Documented For A New Series

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, notorious for her involvement in the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, will continue to chronicle her life in a new Lifetime docuseries. The network has allowed a series that will be following her life from the days right before her release from prison. The new show comes after the success of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and will debut later this year.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s new show

The official press release stated, “As a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, Gypsy was abused for years by her mother and has lived her entire life in one prison or another… until now.” It further read, “The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.”

The harrowing tale of Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been the subject of various media productions, including the 2019 Hulu series The Act and the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

Details about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's imprisonment

Gypsy Rose Blanchard 's early release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center came eight years after she pleaded guilty to the murder of her mother. Confirming the release, the Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson, Karen Pojmann, revealed that Blanchard was granted parole after serving 85 per cent of her original 10-year sentence.

The actress persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses. Days before her release, Blanchard shared her remorse, stating, "Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."