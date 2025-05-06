Hailey Bieber Goes Solo At Met Gala 2025 As Justin Bieber Depicts Worrying Behaviour On Social Media

Updated May 6th 2025, 05:47 IST
Hailey Bieber made a solo appearance at the Met Gala 2025 amid her husband Justin Bieber's health concerns and talks around their possible separation. Bieber's Instagram update indicated that he was not in New York City, where the Met Gala is held every year. Though Hailey and Justin have been working through their marriage for months now, they have been spotted together on date nights of late, indicating all is well between them for now.
On the evening when the Met Gala was held, Justin shared a post on Instagram in which he appeared to smoke a bong. Meanwhile, Hailey arrived solo, dressed in a miniskirt with a blazer on top. Her outfit was plain but chic. She wore stilettos and held a wine glass in her hand as she made her way to the Met Gala from the Carlyle Hotel.
On Sunday, May 4, the Peaches singer, 31, posted a photo of himself appearing to smoke a bong on Instagram.
The worrying upload came amid ongoing speculation about his mental health spiralling following a number of vulnerable social media posts and his emotional plea to the paparazzi to stop photographing.
Fans were quick to express their concern for Bieber. “Don't do that s--- you're one of my favorites,” one fan wrote. “Always thought @justinbieber was better than that. You’re not setting a good example,” another one commented, seemingly referring to Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and their 8-month-old son Jack Blues. Justin also posted many videos on his Instagram handle, playing golf and hanging out with his buddies.
