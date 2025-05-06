Hailey Bieber Goes Solo At Met Gala 2025 As Justin Bieber Depicts Worrying Behaviour On Social Media

Hailey Bieber made a solo appearance at the Met Gala 2025 amid her husband Justin Bieber's health concerns and talks around their possible separation. Bieber's Instagram update indicated that he was not in New York City, where the Met Gala is held every year. Though Hailey and Justin have been working through their marriage for months now, they have been spotted together on date nights of late, indicating all is well between them for now.

On the evening when the Met Gala was held, Justin shared a post on Instagram in which he appeared to smoke a bong. Meanwhile, Hailey arrived solo, dressed in a miniskirt with a blazer on top. Her outfit was plain but chic. She wore stilettos and held a wine glass in her hand as she made her way to the Met Gala from the Carlyle Hotel.

Hailey Bieber went solo at Met Gala 2025 | Image: X

On Sunday, May 4, the Peaches singer, 31, posted a photo of himself appearing to smoke a bong on Instagram.

Justin Bieber appeared to smoke a bong with his friends in an Instagram photo | Image: Instagram

The worrying upload came amid ongoing speculation about his mental health spiralling following a number of vulnerable social media posts and his emotional plea to the paparazzi to stop photographing.