Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Date Night At Met Gala 2025 Is A Blah Moment By Their Own Standards

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were colour coordinated at the Met Gala. The couple, known for making heads turn with their style quotient at the event, didn't quite impress this time around. While the power couple's vibe was on point as they adhered to the Met's theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the whole thing seemed low on effort, especially Nick's plain white shirt and black pants look.

Priyanka was dressed in a Balmain ensemble. Her outfit was a polka dot suit dress by Olivier Rousteing. She accessorised it with an emerald necklace and a diamond hat. She and Nick walked hand-in-hand at the Met steps, the same place that marked the beginning of their love story back in 2017. In a sweet moment, Nick was seen helping his wife fix her train on the blue carpet before the camerapersons flashed lights and trained their lenses at them.

Priyanka at Met Gala over the years





Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat dress. The exaggerated train stood out.

In 2018, PeeCee embraced the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme in Ralph Lauren's deep ruby-red velvet gown.

In 2019, the actress embraced the Met Gala’s theme inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp with a whimsical and theatrical Dior ensemble. Nick complemented her in his own way as they made for a stunning couple on the red carpet.

For the 2023 Met Gala featuring the theme, Priyanka donned a Valentino couture gown that featured an all-black strapless dress with a bow and a thigh-high slit.