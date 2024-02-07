English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Halsey Stuns In Manish Malhotra Coral Sequin Saree As She Embraces Indian Tradition

Halsey looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra creation, an ombre coral saree adorned with glittering mosaic sequins.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Halsey
Halsey | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Halsey made her performance debut in India at Lollapalooza Music Festival last month. On her trip to India, the singer wore several homegrown bands like Anamika Khanna, Arpita Mehta, and more. She was also seen in a coral sequin sculpted saree from the shelves of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. 

Halsey styles up in a Manish Malhotra saree 

Halsey looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra creation, an ombre coral saree adorned with glittering mosaic sequins. With a captivating necklace and diamond hexagon drop earrings, Halsey finished off her appearance with an alluring vibe. Her seamless embrace of desi elegance was demonstrated by the way she combined modern and traditional elements. The singer's mesmerizing ensemble attracted notice when she posted pictures of her gorgeous ensemble on Instagram. 

 

Previously, the singer wore a beige-coloured outfit custom-made by Indian designer Anamika Khanna. The exquisite ensemble included an elaborate lace design and a sheer, sleeveless top. Below the top, she had on a strapless bralette. The top also had tassel embellishments and a net cape-like structure that reached her bottom. Halsey wore the top with a pair of metallic beige, loose-fitting pants with edgy cutout patterns on the front. Her jewelry was from the Amrapali's Tribe collection, which is based in Jaipur. 

Performers at Lollapalooza India 

Lollapalooza India was headlined by the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, followed by the influential and unconventional pop singer-songwriter Halsey, and none other than the world-renowned and prolific music icon Sting,

The second and final day of Lollapalooza India saw performances by Anoushka Shankar, Komorebi, Parvaaz, K-pop band The Rose, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, Eric Nam, Parekh & Singh, and Italian electronic dance music artiste Meduza, among others. The second edition of Lollapalooza India is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

