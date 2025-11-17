Updated 17 November 2025 at 15:33 IST
Meera Vasudevan Publicly Announces Third Divorce, Declares 'I'm Single' A Year After Wedding With Cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam
Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan took to her Instagram account to announce her separation from her cinematographer husband, a year after their wedding.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actress Meera Vasudevan, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, shocked fans by ending her third marriage. The actress announced the news of her divorce in a bold social media post, publicly declaring that she is now single. In the post, she shared that she has been divorced since August this year.
She announced her divorce via an Instagram post in which she wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life." She shared the news with a selfie in which she could be seen in a handloom saree. She also donned a big bindi on her forehead in the photo.
The actress has currently disabled her comment section, making it impossible for her fans to interact with the post. However, in the post, Meera did not specify whether she is just separated or legally divorced from her husband, Vipul. Her husband is yet to comment on the development. As per a local media publication, Meera and Vipul tied the knot in May last year.
Also Read: Shatrughan Checks On Dharmendra's Health, Shares Pic With Hema Malini
All about Meera Vasudevan and her previous marriages
Several reports claim that 43-year-old Meera Vasudevan has been married three times. She first tied the knot with Vishal Agarwal in 2005. The couple enjoyed marital bliss for 5 years before calling it quits in 2010. The actress then married actor and model John Kokken in 2012. The couple are parents to a son, Ariha. They got divorced in 2016.
Also Read: Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Chiranjeevi Expresses Grief On Loss Of Lives
Advertisement
Meera remained single for a couple of years after her second divorce. She met her third husband, Vipul Puthiyankam, on the set of a TV show, Kudumbavilakku. The couple got married in Coimbatore last year in an intimate ceremony. The actress has now removed all the photos from her wedding with Vipul.
Also Read: Hamsafar Singer Akhil Sachdeva Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Tanya Gulla
Get Current Updates on Bihar Election 2025 Result Live, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 15:33 IST