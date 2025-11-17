Meera Vasudevan Publicly Announces Third Divorce, Declares 'I'm Single' A Year After Wedding With Cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam

Actress Meera Vasudevan, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, shocked fans by ending her third marriage. The actress announced the news of her divorce in a bold social media post, publicly declaring that she is now single. In the post, she shared that she has been divorced since August this year.

She announced her divorce via an Instagram post in which she wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life." She shared the news with a selfie in which she could be seen in a handloom saree. She also donned a big bindi on her forehead in the photo.

The actress has currently disabled her comment section, making it impossible for her fans to interact with the post. However, in the post, Meera did not specify whether she is just separated or legally divorced from her husband, Vipul. Her husband is yet to comment on the development. As per a local media publication, Meera and Vipul tied the knot in May last year.



Also Read: Shatrughan Checks On Dharmendra's Health, Shares Pic With Hema Malini

All about Meera Vasudevan and her previous marriages

Several reports claim that 43-year-old Meera Vasudevan has been married three times. She first tied the knot with Vishal Agarwal in 2005. The couple enjoyed marital bliss for 5 years before calling it quits in 2010. The actress then married actor and model John Kokken in 2012. The couple are parents to a son, Ariha. They got divorced in 2016.



Also Read: Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Chiranjeevi Expresses Grief On Loss Of Lives

Advertisement

A file photo of Meera Vasudevan | Image: Instagram