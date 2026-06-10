Hania Aamir, Isha Rikhi Or Someone Else? Badshah Leaves Fans Guessing With Romantic Post Featuring Mystery Girl

Badshah has stirred up a row with his last post on Instagram. The rapper took to his social media on Tuesday night to share a series of photos featuring a mystery woman. The setting of the pictures, as well as the caption alongside, hinted at a romantic angle behind the clicks. However, Badshah kept the identity of the woman under wraps. Social media users and his fans are now trying to decode who the lady could be. Some have even hinted at the possibility of the post being promotional for an upcoming work project.

Who is the mystery girl in Badshah's post?

On June 9, Badshah took to his Instagram account to share three photos with a mystery woman. In the pictures, the duo could be seen in a romantic setting with lush green grass and mountains adorning the background. While the face of the woman was concealed, she could be seen wearing a white ensemble. Along with the photos, Badshah wrote in the caption, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life”.

Badshah, who has a penchant for being extremely tight-lipped about his personal life, refused to engage with anyone who was trying to reveal the identity of the mystery woman in the comment section. Nevertheless, his silence and the cryptic post have left social media users seeking a heightened interest in his public life.

Social media users are divided over the mystery woman's identity | Image: Instagram

Most social media users and fans of Badshah assumed that the woman in the photos was Hania Aamir. The Pakistani actress has been vocal about her admiration for Badshah's work and the two were spotted together publically a few times in the past. Since then, there have been rumours of the two being a couple. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.



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