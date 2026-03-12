Hansika Motwani Drops Cryptic Post After Her Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have called it quits in their marriage, three years after tying the knot in Jaipur. It is claimed that the former partners faced trouble in their marriage soon after they started living together. Consequently, they started living separately, and after all hopes of a reconciliation faded, they separated with mutual consent. Hansika's lawyer claimed that the actress has waived off alimony.

Hansika and Sohael married in December 2022 in Jaipur | Image: X

Hansika even hinted at trouble in her marriage after she deleted all her wedding pictures last year. However, she remained tight-lipped about her divorce back then. As per the decree of a Mumbai court, they are now officially separated. Hansika posted a cryptic note on social media after her divorce news became public.

She posted on her Instagram Stories a post originally shared by @m_beginwithin. It described a Punjabi phrase 'Chardi Kala'. The original post read, "The Punjabi phrase ‘Chardi Kala’ translated most simply means ‘to embody an ever ascending state of mind”. What does that mean? To be in a state of ‘Chardi Kala’ means to…Live in high spirits, perennially blossoming and unwilting. Embrace a state of acceptance of what is, forgiveness for what was, fearlessness in the face of anything and gratefulness for everything. To navigate life’s path with contemplation, determination and positivity and to do so with integrity. To possess the strength of mind that means one never despairs and refuses to be crushed by adversities. To trust in the oneness of the universe and remain confident in the ultimate victory of the Truth over everything. Always. All a strong foundation for living in an ever–ascending state of mind and spirit (sic)."

Advertisement

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Collects 7X More Than Ustaad Bhagat Singh For US Premieres

For many, Hansika's post was about her life after divorce from Sohael. However, she made no mention of that.