Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects 7X More Than Pawan Kalyan's Film For US Premieres

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: March 19 is shaping up to be a historic day at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to storm the theatres in India and internationally. Earlier, the follow up to director Aditya Dhar's spy thriller was set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. However, the latter has been postponed to June 4 citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region and the film's potential market there getting affected by the war. As Toxic vacated the pre-Eid release slot, Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed Ustaad Bhagat Singh stepped in and will arrive alongside Dhurandhar 2.

Here's how the box office clash between the two movies is looking like a week before the release.

For the paid previews in the US, in 1452 shows in 650 locations currently open for bookings, Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 48,886 tickets, collecting $779,548 so far. More shows are expected to added soon as the demand for the film is huge and many theaters are nearing capacity. As per Venky Box Office, opening day advance sales for Dhurandhar 2 in the US stand at $1.12 million and the total advances for the first weekend is $2.16 million.

Tickets for Ustaad Bhagat Singh's premiere shows in the US have also gone live and are witnessing a decent response. The movie, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the role of a cop, has sold around 5,000 premiere tickets sold so far, with collection crossing the $115,000 gross mark. The numbers are expected to grow further once full-fledged bookings open. Joining Pawan Kalyan in this biggie are Sreeleela, Parthiban and Raashii Khanna.

The battle for who will reign on top at the US box office will only heat up as March 19 nears. Dhurandhar grossed around ₹300 crore gross in international territories despite facing a ban from theatrical release in six Gulf Nations - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The sequel is unlikely to release in the region.