Rashmika Mandanna Warns Those Digging Up Her Past With Rakshit Shetty After Marriage With Vijay Deverakonda
After making her debut in Kirik Party (2016), Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty began dating and soon got engaged. However, they broke up within a year of engagement.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26. The newlyweds then hosted a reception in Hyderabad, where many celebs from Bollywood and South film industries marked their presence. As Rashmika and Vijay are settling into their lives as a married couple, an old, purported interview clip of the actress and her mother Suman is being circulated widely.
In the throwback interview, Suman is seen emotionally speaking about the alleged trouble that her daughter faced while she was in a relationship with Rakshit Shetty and was engaged to him. The two actors featured in the hit Kannada film Kirik Party (2016). They got engaged in 2017 but broke off and went their separate ways in 2018. In the resurfaced interview clip, Suman speaks about the alleged tensions between the two families during that period. According to her, disagreements escalated into arguments. She claimed that Rashmika was asked to publicly announce that she would quit acting after marriage. Suman also addressed criticism surrounding Rashmika's lip-lock scene in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam, co-starring Vijay.
In the light of this old interview going viral, Rashmika posted a long note on social media condemning those sharing the clip and warned that legal action would follow if the content was not removed.
A part of her note read, "It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement."
She added, "However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material."
Threatening legal action, Rashmika said, "I request all media platforms, influencers and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary."
