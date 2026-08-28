Happy Raksha Bandhan: From 'Jigra' to 'Sarbjit', 5 Bollywood Films That Celebrate Sibling Love

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is more than just a ceremonial thread. It is a celebration of one of life's most enduring bonds: the one between siblings. Marked by affection, playful rivalry, silent sacrifices and unwavering support, this sibling relationship deserves more than just sweets and return gifts. Why not add a cinematic twist to your celebration?

From heartwarming family dramas to fun-filled entertainers and emotional stories, you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan by watching such Bollywood films. From Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda's 'Sarbjit' emotional sibling bond to Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, here are some Bollywood films which perfectly capture the essence of love, laughter and togetherness.

Raksha Bandhan (2022)

What happens when your siblings become your biggest responsibility and your greatest source of joy? Raksha Bandhan follows Lala Kedarnath, the eldest brother of four sisters, who puts his own dreams aside to build a secure future for them. From playful banter to emotional sacrifices, the film beautifully captures the love, protectiveness and sense of responsibility that often define the bond between a brother and his sisters.

The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and starred Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahil Mehta, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Advertisement

Sarbjit (2016)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sarbjit is one of the most powerful and emotionally tale of a brother and sister. The film 'Sarbjit' narrates the story of an Indian farmer from Punjab who accidentally crossed the border into Pakistan and spent over two decades in prison. The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, who portrayed Dalbir Kaur, a sister fighting against the system to bring back her brother from Pakistan jail.

One of the striking features of this movie was the lengths of struggle and suffering a sister goes through to prove her brother's innocence. Apart from Randeep, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar in key roles. It was directed by Omung Kumar.

Advertisement

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

The movie features a fun-loving and heartfelt sibling bond between Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Despite facing challenges in their own lives, the duo always appears to stand up for each other when the need arises. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 2015.

Jigra (2024)

An action-packed entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, exploring the bond between the brother and sister. In the film, Alia devises a plan to rescue her brother (Vedang Raina) from an international prison. The film was directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar.

My Brother... Nikhil (2005)

Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri starrer My Brother Nikhil beautifully captures how siblings stand by each other through thick and thin, even when society chooses to turn its back. The film narrates a tale of how Juhi Chawla stands by her brother, Sanjay Suri, after he is diagnosed as HIV-positive. It was written and directed by Onir.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection.