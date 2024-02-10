English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

It's controversial/ Hariharan's Jaffna Concert Turns Nightmare, Several Fans Injured Due To Overcrowding | Watch

Popular singer Hariharan's recent concert at the Jaffna Courtyard Open Air Arena in Sri Lanka became a nightmare for many as several fans got injured.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hariharan
Hariharan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned playback singer Hariharan's concert at the Jaffna Courtyard Open Air Arena in Sri Lanka took a tumultuous turn last night. Reports emerge of multiple injuries among fans due to chaotic scenes. The event which drew fans eager to hear the singer's mesmerising voice, turned chaotic as a large crowd attempted to gain entry to the venue.

What went wrong at Hariharan’s recent concert?

According to eyewitness accounts, security personnel struggled to manage the influx of fans, leading to breaches in the barriers and an overwhelming of the open-air arena. In an effort to regain control, law enforcement authorities were called in, resulting in clashes between police and concert-goers. Ultimately, the situation escalated to the point where the concert had to be suspended.

 

 

It's worth noting that Hariharan's concert was originally scheduled for December 2023, but had been postponed to February 9 due to adverse weather conditions. Despite the delay, the event attracted a star-studded lineup, with Tamannaah, Ramba, Yogi Babu, Shweta Menon, Bala, and Sandy Master among the notable participants.

The concert was organised by actress Ramba's husband Indra and their union was anticipated to be a memorable evening of musical performances. However, the unfortunate turn of events turned the night into a nightmare for many.

Advertisement

 

A similar incident took place during A R Rahman’s recent concert

This unfortunate incident brings to mind a similar occurrence at a concert by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, titled Marakuma Nenjam. It was held last year at Adityaram Palace in Chennai and poor management and inadequate crowd control measures led to criticism directed at the organisers.

AR Rahman later apologised for the same and said, "Right now, we are just terribly disturbed. Safety was the primary issue, especially because there were women and kids. I don’t want to point fingers at anyone, but we have to realise that the city is expanding, and the passion to consume music and art is also expanding.”

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News29 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement