Renowned playback singer Hariharan's concert at the Jaffna Courtyard Open Air Arena in Sri Lanka took a tumultuous turn last night. Reports emerge of multiple injuries among fans due to chaotic scenes. The event which drew fans eager to hear the singer's mesmerising voice, turned chaotic as a large crowd attempted to gain entry to the venue.

What went wrong at Hariharan’s recent concert?

According to eyewitness accounts, security personnel struggled to manage the influx of fans, leading to breaches in the barriers and an overwhelming of the open-air arena. In an effort to regain control, law enforcement authorities were called in, resulting in clashes between police and concert-goers. Ultimately, the situation escalated to the point where the concert had to be suspended.

It's worth noting that Hariharan's concert was originally scheduled for December 2023, but had been postponed to February 9 due to adverse weather conditions. Despite the delay, the event attracted a star-studded lineup, with Tamannaah, Ramba, Yogi Babu, Shweta Menon, Bala, and Sandy Master among the notable participants.

The concert was organised by actress Ramba's husband Indra and their union was anticipated to be a memorable evening of musical performances. However, the unfortunate turn of events turned the night into a nightmare for many.

A similar incident took place during A R Rahman’s recent concert

This unfortunate incident brings to mind a similar occurrence at a concert by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, titled Marakuma Nenjam. It was held last year at Adityaram Palace in Chennai and poor management and inadequate crowd control measures led to criticism directed at the organisers.

AR Rahman later apologised for the same and said, "Right now, we are just terribly disturbed. Safety was the primary issue, especially because there were women and kids. I don’t want to point fingers at anyone, but we have to realise that the city is expanding, and the passion to consume music and art is also expanding.”