Harry Styles-Zoe Kravitz Bring Their Secret London Romance To New York, Pair Strolls Hand-In-Hand | See Pics

Hollywood actress-director Zoe Kravitz and actor-singer Harry Styles stepped out hand-in-hand in New York a couple of times after they were spotted on a date in London. While they kept their London outing low key, they made a bold statement by each other's side as they brought their romance to the US shores.

The Watermelon Sugar singer and The Batman actress wore matching colours. Styles opted for a cool look and donned a black, full sleeves T-shirt with blue denim and a pullover on his shoulder, while Kravitz complemented him in crop top and flared denim. They looked comfortable in each other's company, holding each other's hands and even stealing moments of romance.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz twinned in black as they strolled the streets of New York hand-in-hand | Iamge: X

Also read: The Correct Order To Watch The Conjuring Franchise Before Last Rites

Internet was once again left speculating if something is cooking between them. The two were spotted recently fueling the romance rumours further. The new couple's sightings in the US came days after they were spotted kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for Kravitz's new film Caught Stealing.

Harry and Zoe were spotted in London first | Image: X

In late August, the pair appeared to be walking down a street in Rome together, in a video shared to X by a Styles fan account. The clip showed Big Little Lies actress Kravitz with her arm wrapped around Styles as they took their stroll. Although it is not clear when the clip was taken, it surfaced when Kravitz was in Europe promoting Caught Stealing with her co-star Austin Butler.

"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run”, a source previously spoke of Styles and Kravitz in August. Representatives for Kravitz and Styles have not commented.

Their rumoured romance comes months after Kravitz was linked to Noah Centineo. The pair were first photographed leaving Danielle Haim's birthday party in Manhattan together on February 13, as per The Daily Mail.