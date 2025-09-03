The Conjuring Universe By The Numbers At India Box Office: Which Is The Highest Grossing Movie In The ₹350 Crore Franchise?

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to hit the big screens in India on September 4. The Hollywood horror franchise is one of the biggest commercial hits in India and the ninth entry in the movie verse is already off to a flying start here, with ticket pre-sales crossing the 80,000 mark in national chains as of September 3 evening. The movie will also see paid previews in India opening from September 4 and most of the shows are sold out. The franchise has minted over $2 billion worldwide and The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to add more to the theatrical gross.

Historically, The Conjuring universe movies have performed very well in India. Some have been surprise hits while others have been grossed way above expectations. That is the mark of real success given no big names feature in the cast and the whole and sole reason for the films' success is their content and the fans' inclination towards the horror genre.

Which is the biggest opener from The Conjuring franchise in India?

The horror universe began in 2013 with The Conjuring. It took an opening of ₹80 lakh in India. The follow up feature, Annabelle released in 2014 and opened to ₹2.18 crore here, registering over 172% jump in day 1 collection than its predecessor. The Conjuring 2 (2016) opened to ₹7 crore and surpassed all expectations at India box office. Then came Annabelle: Creation in 2017. It collected ₹6 crore on its opening day. The solid openings were assured by The Conjuring 2 and the latter franchise entries followed suit. The Nun came soon after in 2018 and became the franchise's biggest opener to date with a solid ₹10.8 crore opening day figures.

A still from The Conjuring: Last Rites | Image: IMDb

Annabelle Comes Home in 2019, however, witnessed a downfall in biz and minted ₹3.75 crore on day 1 in India. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021 saw a delayed and limited release in India. The 8th movie, The Nun 2 in 2023 opened to ₹3.1 crore in India as it suffered due to a theatrical clash with Jawan.

Annabelle and The Nun are also part of The Conjuring movie universe | Image: IMDb

Which is the highest grossing The Conjuring universe movie in India?

The eight movies so far in the The Conjuring universe have witnessed different fates at the India box office but since fans are well versed with the franchise, the anticipation builds up around a movie release. Interestingly in the whole universe, The Conjuring movies have grossed the least when compared to Anabelle (3 parts) and The Nun (2 parts) movies.

The Conjuring 2 is the highest grossing movie in the franchise | Image: IMDb

The three The Conjuring movies have grossed ₹86.25 crore in India. The three Anabelle movies have collectively grossed ₹87.45 crore and the two The Nun movies have together minted approximately ₹94 crore here. However, The Conjuring 2 (2016) remains the highest grossing solo title in the franchise in India. Check out the aprox biz of all 8 The Conjuring universe movies in India.

The Conjuring (2013): ₹17 crore

Annabelle (2014): ₹13 crore

The Conjuring 2 (2016): ₹61.80 crore

Annabelle: Creation (2017): ₹48.45 crore

The Nun (2018): ₹47.65 crore

Annabelle Comes Home (2019): ₹26 crore

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): ₹7.45 crore

The Nun II (2023): ₹46.32 crore