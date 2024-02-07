English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Hell Yes! Amy Jackson Elated As Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Goes Down On One Knee To Propose

Amy Jackson gets engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ed Westwick during their Switzerland vacation.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson with Ed | Image:Amy Jackson/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who have been dating for three years now, have taken their relationship to the next level. The Gossip Girl actor recently proposed to his lady love during their Switzerland vacation. The Singh Is Bliing actress has shared a series of dreamy photos from her proposal on her social media handle informing her that she said "yes" to Westwick.

Ed Westwick goes down on one knee to propose to Amy Jackson

Westwick ditched the usual classy candlelight date and chose the snowcapped mountains as a perfect location for the proposal. The carousel post opens with Westwick proposing on the suspension bridge in Gstaad, while Amy looks all surprised and happy. They sealed the deal with a kiss, while the onlookers looked as surprised as Amy. It was followed by candid photos of the couple, beaming with happiness.  They can be seen dressed in winter wearing puffer jackets and joggers.

The actress skipped the long caption and just wrote, "Hell YES" followed by an engagement ring emoticon.

Friends and fans congratulate the couple

Soon after she dropped the post, their friends and family flooded the comment section. Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations". Sophie Choudry wrote, "Yessss!! Best news", Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been dating each other since 2021 and officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in June 2022. Earlier, Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou and together they welcomed a son Andreas in September 2019. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020, but something happened between them and they parted ways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amy was recently seen in Mission: Chapter 1, co-starring Arun Vijay and Nimisha Sajayan. On the other hand, Ed is widely recognised for his role as playboy Chuck Bass in the popular CW Networks series Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012. He has also starred in the sitcom White Gold.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

