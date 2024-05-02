Advertisement

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating 44 years of marital bliss today (May 2). The couple tied the knot in 1980, while the veteran actor was already married to his first wife Prakash Kaur. To make the occasion special, the Dream Girl actress shared a fan-made video comprising several unseen glimpses of her husband. Along with the video, Hema penned a note as well.

Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness: Hema Malini on her anniversary

On May 2, Hema Malini took to her Instagram account to share a video made by a fan for her and her husband Dharmendra. The veteran actress shared the video on the occasion of her 44th wedding anniversary. Along with the video she also shared a note of gratitude for her children, grandchildren and fans.

Sharing the video, Hema Malini wrote in the caption, “Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls, lovely gchildren surrounding us&drowning us with their love! Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness Video by a fan.” The video comprised a montage of unseen photos of the couple.

Esha Deol shares unseen picture of her parents on their anniversary

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s elder daughter Esha Deol also took to her Instagram account to share a wish for her parents. The Dhoom fame shared an unseen photo of the veteran actors on the occassion. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you.”

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. At the time, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons - Sunny and Bobby Deol. with Hema, he welcomed two daughters - Esha and Ahana Deol.