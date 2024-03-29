×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Hema Malini Says She Will Never Come Out of 'Basanti' Shadow: Have Done 200 Films & People Still...

Hema Malini admitted that even decades after Sholay release and her doing many movies thereafter, the audience still remembers her the most as Basanti.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini as Basanti in Sholay
Hema Malini as Basanti in Sholay | Image:IMDb
Hema Malini, who is currently gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024, opined that she might never be able to come out of her role as Basanti from the action-drama Sholay. The character from the 1975 cult-classic movie remains most attached to Hema’s name even today, years after the film’s release. The veteran actress and BJP MP admit that even after doing 200 movies, it is hard for people to associate her with any other character. 

Hema Malini on people still remembering her as Basanti 

The shadow of Basanti still looms large and Hema Malini, who references her role as the feisty tonga puller from the 1975 classic Sholay in many of her rallies, says candidly she may never come out of it. The cinema icon and BJP MP is currently seeking a third Lok Sabha term from Mathura. "I will never come out of the Basanti shadow. It will always be there. I was born with that. I have done 200 films and people still remember me as Sholay ki Basanti or from Seeta Aur Geeta and Baghban," she said. 

Hema Malini as Basanti in Sholay | Image: IMDb

"I tell everyone that I am three in one -- a film artiste, a dancer and a politician,” Malini told PTI in an exclusive interview. Forty-nine years after it was released, Ramesh Sippy's "Sholay" continues to be a massive draw with its ensemble cast and characters living on in celluloid memory. There was Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), Veeru (Dharmendra), Gabbar (Amjad Khan), Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) and Basanti, one of Malini's best-loved characters.

Hema Malini on returning to films 

The veteran actor Hema Malini, whose last film appearance was 2020's romance drama Shimla Mirchi, also with Sippy, said she is waiting for the right script to come her way. "If there are any good roles in films, I will also do that. If somebody offers me a nice role that suits me in today’s time, I definitely will do it. But nothing is in the pipeline as of now," she said. Asked about her directorial plans, she said simply, "It will take time."

Hema Malini in her last film Shimla Mirch | Image: IMDb

Malini, who practises yoga regularly, said she believes in staying healthy. "You should have the intention to look good and the intention to keep your health well... Be a little spiritual... I have all these things with me," she added. Malini, 75, is also a Bharatanatyam exponent and continues to perform at live shows. "I am dedicated to my classical dance... I am thankful to god that I was given the opportunities at the right time,” she concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

