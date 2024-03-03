Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Hema Malini Thanks PM Modi For Selecting Her To Contest From Mathura For Third Time: Will Strive...
Hema Malini, who will be contesting from Mathura for the third time, took to her Instagram to thank PM Modi in a long note.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
हेमा मालिनी | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Hema Malini, who will be contesting from Mathura for the third time, took to her Instagram to thank PM Modi in a long note.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.