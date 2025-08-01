HIT Actress Kalpika Ganesh's Mental Health Deteriorates, Father Appeals To Police To Shift Her To Rehab

Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh is reportedly facing severe health issues and is currently in and out of a rehabilitation center for treatment. Sanghavar Ganesh, her father, has filed a formal police complaint regarding his daughter’s deteriorating mental health at Gachibowli police station. He stated that Kalpika is suffering from a serious mental disorder and poses a threat to herself, her family and those around her. According to her father, Kalpika has also previously attempted suicide twice.

Kalpika Ganesh is reportedly suffering from mental health issues | Iamge: Instagram

Sanghavar claimed that her daughter has stopped taking the prescribed medication. This has led to Kalpika facing severe bouts of depression. Her condition is also accompanied by aggressive behaviour, which often leads to public nuisance. Sanghavar has requested that her daughter be put in a rehab until her treatment is complete.

She is also misbehaving in public, and is causing problems for others. Kalpika was recently seen in the web series Loser. She has also featured in Telugu movies like HIT: The First Case alongside Vishwak Sen and in Yashoda with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kalpika Ganesh's father has sought the police's help in getting her daughter placed at a rehab | Image: Instagram