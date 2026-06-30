Web Series Releasing In July 2026: Pritam And Pedro, Super Subbu, Human Vapor, Silo Season 3 And More Shows To Binge-Watch Next Month

June is coming to an end, and July is just around the corner. We have prepared a watchlist for you in advance, featuring all the web series that will be released next month. The list includes a variety of shows from different genres and languages, including Super Subbu, Isakapatnam, and Silo Season 3.

Super Subbu

Starring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar, the series is dubbed a comedy show. The show will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The show is about an unlucky and unmarried young man, Subbu aka Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, who takes up a job to teach sex education in a remote village in Maakipur. With no prior experience, a lesson plan, and a strong desire to educate the villagers, he soon finds himself navigating a whirlwind of curiosity, chaos, and discussions that often extend beyond four walls. For Subbu, this short-term assignment becomes a life-changing experience! The series marks Mithila's second Telugu project.

Release Date: July 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Human Vapor

A Japanese action thriller series, Human Vapor follows a mysterious man who can transform his body into gas and slip through any barrier. He announces his killings in advance and carries them out, seemingly mocking the authorities as they struggle to close in on him. The crime drama features Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi.

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Release Date: July 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Isakapatnam

Set in a fictional coastal port town between the 1980s and 90s, the series follows a man who is powerful and is facing three major threats. The series stars Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Naresh Agastya in lead roles.

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Release Date: July 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Survival Of The Thickest Season 3

The comedy show returns for its third and final season. The show follows contestants as they undergo ridiculous physical and mental trials, all in the chase of a monetary prize.

Release Date: July 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Pritam and Pedro

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani play a cop duo in the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro. While one is a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods of crime solving, the other is a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations.

Release Date: July 3

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Silo Season 3

The show is based on a series of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey, which take place in a future where humankind lives in underground silos with their own social hierarchies. Rebecca Ferguson plays an engineer who becomes entangled in the many conspiracies surrounding the survival and subjugation of humanity. The sci-fi series returns with its season 3.

Release Date: July 3

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The East Palace

It is an upcoming South Korean dark fantasy television series directed by Choi Jung-kyu. The series follows individuals capable of sensing or slaying ghosts as they uncover hidden secrets. The film stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo.

Release Date: July 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Young Farts Trailer Parts

The series revolves around two Alberta brothers who run a booming RV parts business. Their company reclaims and resells vintage camper pieces.

Release Date: July 17

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

It is an animated series based on the DC Comics character Batman. It is set in the 1940s, a reimagining of the Batman mythos, focusing on a young Bruce Wayne.