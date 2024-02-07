Advertisement

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis took a nostalgic stroll down her journey of sobriety during a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on Today. Opening up about her remarkable 25-year milestone of sobriety, Curtis also talked about the lessons she learned last year.

What lessons did Jamie Lee Curtis learn?

Speaking candidly, she shared, “The best thing I learned last year in recovery was people aren’t pleased when you stop people-pleasing. It was as if the greatest sage arrived on me.” Curtis further talked about the importance of self-acceptance and owning one's identity.

Jamie Lee Curtis | Image: IMDb

The celebrated actress, known for her roles in films like True Lies and Halloween, has been vocal about her past struggles with addiction. In 2018, she bravely disclosed her ten-year battle with prescription pill addiction and talked about her personal experience ahead of the curve of opioid addiction.

Advertisement

What did Jamie Lee Curtis say about ageing?

Delving into the topic of ageing, Curtis, who recently turned 65, expressed her unique perspective. Rather than viewing it as a time of decline, she described it as a moment of "reflection and excitement." She explained that this phase of life brings a sense of acceptance and excitement for creative ventures that include a new book, upcoming movie projects, and participation in a TV show.

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis | Image: IMDb

Reflecting on her current mindset, Curtis conveyed a shift towards being less critical of herself and embracing maturity. She said, "I'm much less hard on myself. I'm very much in acceptance of what I look like, and I own what I think and feel. And that, to me, is what maturity is.”

Curtis in the same interview shared insights into living in the present moment

"When you're my age, you're not thinking about the future because the future means you're going to be dead," the Trading Places star humorously remarked. According to Curtis, being 65 means being more attuned to the present and finding happiness in the here and now.