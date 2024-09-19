sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:52 IST, September 19th 2024

How Arijit Singh Responded To Fan's Request For Viral Kolkata Protest Song Aar Kobe

Arijit's Concert Video: The Tum Hi Ho hitmaker was performing in London when a fan requested him to sing his song Aar Kobe released after the Kolkata Case.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arijit Singh releases new song
A video from Arijit Singh's London concert has gone viral | Image: Arijit Singh/Instagram
13:52 IST, September 19th 2024