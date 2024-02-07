Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 2nd, 2024

How Britney Spears-Justin Timberlake Feud Unfolded: Cheating Allegations To Abortion Scandal

While Britney Spears made some revelations about her courtship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir, the former NSYNC member seemed to be taking digs at his ex.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the talks of the town in the early 2000s for their well-publicised breakup. Years after the controversy around their split died down and the duo seemed amicable with each other, Britney released her memoir, The Woman In Me, sparking new conversation around their relationship. While the Toxic singer made some revelations about her courtship with Timberlake, the former NSYNC member seemed to be taking digs at his ex. Here is a full timeline of their feud. 

Justin Timberlake released Cry Me a River music video

After dating for almost 3 years, Timberlake and Spears broke up in 2002. Soon after that, he released the music video of Cry Me A River featuring Spears look-alike. It also hinted at her cheating on Timberlake. The next year, the Gimme Gimme crooner reacted to Timberlake's infamous music video and said, “It was hard for me that he was so exploitative. Every interview that he did, he was just talking about us in such an open way and I just felt, 'Is nothing sacred anymore?' It was weird. It was ... disappointing."

Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake 

After years of cordial silence from both parties, between which Spears gave a shoutout to Timberlake and he supported her through her conservatorship hearing, the feud flared up again after the release of Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, in 2023. In her book, she revealed getting pregnant with Timberlake's baby and why they opted for abortion. 

Spears wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

 

Britney also cleared the air around the cheating allegation leveled against her by Timberlake and wrote, “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realised the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”

Justin Timberlake goes incognito on Instagram 

Following these revelations, Timberlake deleted or archived every single post from his Instagram account. His account is also still following 1225 people and he has over 72 million followers. Justin, 42, had been using the social media platform up until the end of 2023, with his wife Jessica Biel also sharing posts of them to her own account.

Britney Spears lauds Justin Timberlake's new song

Britney Spears recently took to her now private Instagram handle to share a clip of Justin Timberlake performing with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The caption to the post saw Britney apologise to anybody the revelations made in her memoir hurt. This was followed by a direct shoutout to Justin's two new singles - Selfish and Sanctified, coupled with a light reflection on Fallon and Timberlake's comic timing.

 

Justin Timberlake shades Britney Spears

Timberlake said, “I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody," before starting his song Cry Me a River at Wednesday night's concert in NYC. Although the singer did not specifically address anyone in his retraction, the assertion was clearly related to the cold war between him and Spears. 

Britney Spears calls out Justin Timberlake

Reacting to his comment, Spears fired back with a remark of her own. The Gimme More crooner wrote in an Instagram post, "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"

Advertisement

 

 

 

Published February 2nd, 2024

