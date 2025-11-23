Updated 23 November 2025 at 17:49 IST
Jeh's Shenanigans With Paparazzi Goes Viral, Saif Ali Khan's Reaction Is Unmissable
In a viral video, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh Ali Khan could be seen protecting his father from the shutterbugs. This comes after the actor was attacked at his house by an intruder early in the year.
A recent outing of Saif Ali Khan with his sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan turned into a viral moment on social media. In the clip, the actor was seen stepping out of the grocery store, Food Square. Upon their exit, they were met with paparazzi accounts. What Jeh did next caught the attention of social media.
Jeh doubles as a bodyguard for Saif Ali Khan
Jehangir Ali Khan and his brother Taimur Ali Khan wore matching jerseys teamed with white shorts. Jeh, who is known for his playfulness, was seen protecting his father from the paparazzi waiting for the trio at the premises. The 4-year-old was seen jumping around with his arms spread wide apart in an attempt to stop the invasion of paparazzi members.
Even after he sat in the car, he continued to block the shutterbugs from clicking their pictures. He could even be heard saying ‘no' as he sat in the car, on his father's lap. Social media users have been going viral online.
Netizens react to Jeh Ali Khan's viral video
A user took to the comment section of the video to write, “Haha, so cute he is a character.” In the comment section, several users also compared the toddler with his mother, Kareena Kapoor. A comment read, “This little one is Kareena pro plus max copy paste the face everything.” Another wrote, “Kareena's male version." Appreciating the parents, a user mentioned, “He is full of joy and happiness, I love seeing him😂😂 and it’s so refreshing to see that his parents are unbothered.” Another comment read, "He is the version of kareena (jab we met)."
