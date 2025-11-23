Jeh's Shenanigans With Paparazzi Goes Viral, Saif Ali Khan's Reaction Is Unmissable

A recent outing of Saif Ali Khan with his sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan turned into a viral moment on social media. In the clip, the actor was seen stepping out of the grocery store, Food Square. Upon their exit, they were met with paparazzi accounts. What Jeh did next caught the attention of social media.

Jeh doubles as a bodyguard for Saif Ali Khan

Jehangir Ali Khan and his brother Taimur Ali Khan wore matching jerseys teamed with white shorts. Jeh, who is known for his playfulness, was seen protecting his father from the paparazzi waiting for the trio at the premises. The 4-year-old was seen jumping around with his arms spread wide apart in an attempt to stop the invasion of paparazzi members.

Even after he sat in the car, he continued to block the shutterbugs from clicking their pictures. He could even be heard saying ‘no' as he sat in the car, on his father's lap. Social media users have been going viral online.



Netizens react to Jeh Ali Khan's viral video

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

