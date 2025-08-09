Republic World
Updated 9 August 2025 at 10:42 IST

Massive Blow To Thalapathy Vijay Before Political Entry As Rajinikanth Raises The Stakes With Coolie

With the release of Coolie, fan rivalry between Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay is back in the spotlight. Online fan wars have erupted and comparisons with Leo will follow before Vijay contests Tamil Nadu polls in 2026 with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and leaves his movie career.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Vijay will contest Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in 2026 after the release of his movie Nana Nayagan
Vijay will contest Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in 2026 after the release of his movie Nana Nayagan | Image: Republic

Coolie is turning out to generate more hype than some of Rajinikanth's last few releases. After Jailer and Vettaiyan, all eyes are now on his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan's involvement has helped the film gain market in North India and with a pre-release event coming up in Mumbai on August 10, the team will look to generate as much excitement as possible. Its screen rival is Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, and it seems like Coolie may turn out to be the big surprise in the Independence Day 2025 clash.

Meanwhile, the fan rivalry between Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay is also back in the spotlight. Vijay is transitioning into the next chapter of his life, his political career with the party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. After a celebrated career in movies, he will contest in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Rajinikanth has raised the stakes with Coolie. Overwhelming response in the overseas market has helped it gain as much traction as Vijay's Leo. The fact that the teams are similar (director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh), comparisons will follow at the box office and in performances.

Thalapathy Vijay will contest polls in 2026

With huge hype around it, Coolie pre-sales is on fire in India and internationally. It has done better in key markets like US, UK, Malaysia, Gulf Countries and Australia, and likely be the biggest Tamil opener outside India, beating Leo. With Tamil Nadu and Kerala pre-sales open now, worldwide figures will easily hit ₹40 crore+ soon, according to reports. With 5 days to go for overseas premieres, Rajnikanth's Coolie opening figures could be as big as Leo (₹60 crore), if not more.

Rajinikanth in a still from Coolie | Image: X

Vijay will then have Rajinikanth's box office figures to chase with Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, amid his big political aspirations. 

Devasheesh Pandey

9 August 2025 at 10:39 IST