Illiterate Idiot: Adnan Sami Fires Former Pakistan Minister For Questioning His Nationality After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Adnan Sami has criticised Fawad Chaudhry, former Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan , after he questioned the singer's nationality. The Pahalgam terror attack has stirred tensions between the two countries, with a blanket ban being imposed on Indian artists working with their Pakistani counterparts. Sami, who has obtained an Indian citizenship, was questioned over his nationality by a former Pakistani minister, inviting a straightforward and sharp reply from the former.

Adnan Sami acquired Indian citizenship in 2015 | Image: X

Fawad Chaudhry commented on a post that talked about the Indian government's decision to ask Pakistani nationals to leave the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Chaudhry said on this post, "What about Adnan Sami?" The singer responded to it, writing, "Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!! (Laughing face emoji)." Sami got his Indian citizenship in December 2015.

Have arrived where I wanted to be: What Sami said about becoming an Indian national

Speaking at the Republic Plenary Summit, Adnan Sami had shared that the process of acquiring Indian citizenship was a long and drawn-out legal process and he was rejected twice in 18 years. He said he is "finally home" and that Indian citizenship is his gift to his forthcoming generations.

Talking about the love he is receiving in India, Sami said, "Pyaar aur apna pan mehsoos hua hai. It had to be India. Upar wale ne kaha ki iska birthday 15 August kar do taki kisi ko shaq na ho that he was born here. It was destiny and it came from up above. We are there to execute it. My destiny was India. I have lived in various parts of the world but I have arrived where I wanted to be."