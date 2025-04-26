Ajith Kumar-Shalini's Humble 25th Wedding Anniversary Celebration Proves Love Is Not Always About Grand Gestures | Watch

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini celebrated 25 years of togetherness a few days back. Shalini posted a cute glimpse from their low-key anniversary celebration on her Instagram handle, evoking a lot of love from the netizens and Ajith's fans. The Tamil star has been busy with his motorsport career and has taken a break from movies for now. His last release Good Bad Ugly has turned out to be a hit, and his racing squad also won a championship recently.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini got married in 2000 | Image: X

A celebration was certainly in order and Ajith and Shalini spent some quality time together to mark their 25th wedding anniversary. In a video, Ajith was seen feeding chocolate cake to his wife. Shalini also did the same. The heart-shaped chocolate cake was a symbol of their long-lasting love and deep companionship. Netizens flooded the comments section with loving remarks. Their simplicity, despite Ajith being one of the most popular Indian actors, floored everyone.

"My Man, is just setting the standards in every year," wrote one, while another said, "You both are the reason I still believe in the magic of true love."

Ajith began dating Shalini during the shoot of Saran’s Amarkalam in 1999. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in April 2000 in Chennai. Their elder daughter Anoushka was born in 2008, while the couple's son Aadvik was born in 2015. A day after their anniversary celebrations, Ajith was seen at the Chepauk Stadium watching the CSK vs SRH match with his kids. Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan was also with them.

Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan at an IPL match in Chennai | Image: X