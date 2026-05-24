In Pics: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Loved Up Courtside Ahead Of July Wedding
Taylor Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Travis Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in 2024.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Turns out, Taylor Swift likes basketball, too.
The global music superstar sat courtside at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night along with fiance and Cleveland native Travis Kelce as the Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks desperately needing a win in the series.
Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together.
Advertisement
Kelce didn’t need long to settle in and was animated while cheering for the Cavs.
With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena’s giant scoreboard. Fans cheered wildly as Kelce showed off his team cap and wine-and-gold shirt before chugging a beer to help rally the Cavs.
Advertisement
As Kelce gulped down his beverage, Swift covered her mouth and feigned shock and embarrassment.
Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in 2024.
Kelce has attended Cavs games in the past and he and his brother, Jason, were celebrated with a bobblehead giveaway by Cleveland in 2024.
The couple announced their engagement last year and there are reports they’ll get married sometime this summer.
The Knicks have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning twice at Madison Square Garden.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.