Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

In Pics: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Loved Up Courtside Ahead Of July Wedding

Taylor Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Travis Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in 2024.

Associated Press Television News
Follow : Google News Icon  
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to be getting married in July first week
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to be getting married in July first week | Image: Republic

Turns out, Taylor Swift likes basketball, too.

The global music superstar sat courtside at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night along with fiance and Cleveland native Travis Kelce as the Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks desperately needing a win in the series.

Travis and Taylor are set to be marrying in July this year | Image: AP

Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together.
 

Also read: Suriya's Karuppu Vs Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 WW Box Office Collection

Advertisement
Travis and Taylor are set to be married this year | Image: Instagram

Kelce didn’t need long to settle in and was animated while cheering for the Cavs.

With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena’s giant scoreboard. Fans cheered wildly as Kelce showed off his team cap and wine-and-gold shirt before chugging a beer to help rally the Cavs.

Advertisement
Travis and Taylor at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland | Image: X

As Kelce gulped down his beverage, Swift covered her mouth and feigned shock and embarrassment.

Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in 2024.

Kelce has attended Cavs games in the past and he and his brother, Jason, were celebrated with a bobblehead giveaway by Cleveland in 2024.

The couple announced their engagement last year and there are reports they’ll get married sometime this summer.

The Knicks have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning twice at Madison Square Garden.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: