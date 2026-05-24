Karuppu Vs Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Suriya's Film Stands Firm In 2nd Weekend As Mohanlal Starrer Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark

Karuppu Vs Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: This weekend witnessed two big South movies running alongside each other at the box office. Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in the concluding chapter of his mystery thriller franchise Drishyam in the threequel, which released on May 21. As the new release continues to attract footfalls in India and overseas, Suriya's holdover film Karuppu, alongside Trisha, pulled in good numbers as its second weekend concluded on May 24.

Drishyam 3 had crossed the ₹120 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its third day (May 23). On Sunday (May 24), the biz jumped in the Indian markets as well as overseas, taking its worldwide box office gross to well over the ₹150 crore mark. It is set to emerge as the highest grossing movie in the Mohanlal starrer franchise and one of the top grossers in Kerala this year. At the domestic box office, Drishyam 3 touched the ₹55 crore mark in 4 days, with growth in biz all over the weekend. It is enjoying a good run so far amid positive reviews.

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