India's Got Latent Row: Panellist Raghu Ram Compares Samay Raina's Show To AIB Roast, Says 'You Have Freedom There...'
Amid India's Got Latent controversy, Raghu Ram shared that he found the show to be a cathartic experience and even compared it to the infamous AIB roast.
The ‘incestuous’ remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has sparked nationwide outrage, leading to several complaints. Amid this controversy, Raghu Ram who was also a panelist in the show, recalled his experience and shared how much fun he had without any fear.
Raghu Ram on being part of India’s Got Latent: Was so unrestrained…
In an interaction with YouTube channel GPlus, MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram revealed “despite not being a comedian, he was also part of the infamous AIB (All India Bak**od), apart from India’s Got Latent.” Raghu then proceeded to say when he recently visited a school for his son’s admission, the teacher immediately recognised him and told him, “I loved you in Latent and I was like ‘why did you watch it?'” He added, “It was a good experience and I guess many people would have gotten offended.”
He further shared, “You can have fun without any fear because there, no one takes you seriously. Like they say, 'Jaisa des, waisa bhes. Even at the AIB Roast, everyone was insulting each other but no one was taking it seriously. If you find a place where no one takes each other seriously, you have a freedom there."
Raghu Ram was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Police on February 13, which was in regard to his involvement in an episode of India’s Got Latent. He recorded his statement as part of the ongoing investigation.
What’s the latest update on India’s Got Latent Row?
With trouble mounting for Ranveer Allahbadia, the popular YouTuber has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs that has filed against him across the country for his alleged comments on the show. The bench said the plea would be listed in the coming two to three days.
For the unversed, The episode of India's Got Latent which was shot in November, premiered last week on YouTube (now deleted). It saw Ranveer, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh as panellists while Samay Raina was the host. During the episode, Ranveer asked one of the contestants, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." While the audience cracked into laughter on hearing the question, it didn't go down well with the netizens when it went viral.
