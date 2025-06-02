India Welcomes Britain's Got Talent Star Binita Chetry, 9-Year-Old Daughter Of Poultry Farmer And 2nd Runner Up In Competition | Watch

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:27 IST
Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam secured the second runner-up position in the 18th and the latest season of the reality show Britain’s Got Talent, completing a dream journey from a small village in the hill district of Karbi Anglong to one of the world’s biggest reality show platforms. On her return to India, Binita was greeted by state representatives in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also lavished praise on the dancing protege and congratulated her, saying she has done everyone proud with her achievement on the global stage.
Binita was greeted with garlands and the region's traditional headgear in Guwahati. As the paparazzi flashed their cameras at the young champion, Binita stood, gentle and fierce at the same time. She is believed to be the first contestant from India and Asia to reach the last stage of the show Britain’s Got Talent (airing since 2007).
Also read: Binita Chetry's Electrifying Finale Performance On Britain's Got Talent That Grabbed Her Historic Second Runner Up Title | Watch
On March 1, Binita marked the beginning of her journey on Britain's Got Talent. She carried the national flag backstage and stretched for her performance, accompanied by her choreographer and mentor Hardik Rawat. Her daring and amazing act involves a mix of gymnastics and other performing styles.
Daughter of a chicken farm owner, she trained for the competition with financial assistance and impressed everyone with her intricate dance style routines. Binita was the youngest going into Britain's Got Talent finale, and at just 9, she did the unthinkable. Her physically demanding moves, such as backflips on heads, full splits, and body contortions, all part of her high-energy dance routine and acrobatics, left everyone's jaw dropped. Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli could not help but tip their hats to Binita as she stunned everyone with her act, at such a young age.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 2 June 2025 at 17:22 IST