India Welcomes Britain's Got Talent Star Binita Chetry, 9-Year-Old Daughter Of Poultry Farmer And 2nd Runner Up In Competition | Watch

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam secured the second runner-up position in the 18th and the latest season of the reality show Britain’s Got Talent, completing a dream journey from a small village in the hill district of Karbi Anglong to one of the world’s biggest reality show platforms. On her return to India, Binita was greeted by state representatives in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also lavished praise on the dancing protege and congratulated her, saying she has done everyone proud with her achievement on the global stage.

Binita was greeted with garlands and the region's traditional headgear in Guwahati. As the paparazzi flashed their cameras at the young champion, Binita stood, gentle and fierce at the same time. She is believed to be the first contestant from India and Asia to reach the last stage of the show Britain’s Got Talent (airing since 2007).

On March 1, Binita marked the beginning of her journey on Britain's Got Talent. She carried the national flag backstage and stretched for her performance, accompanied by her choreographer and mentor Hardik Rawat. Her daring and amazing act involves a mix of gymnastics and other performing styles.

Binita participated in the 18th season Britain's Got Talent | Image: Instagram