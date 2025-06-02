Assam's 9-Year-Old Binita Chetry's Electrifying Finale Performance On Britain's Got Talent That Grabbed Her Historic Second Runner Up Title | Watch

Updated 2 June 2025 at 11:12 IST
Binita Chetry from Assam has scripted history on Britain's Got Talent. The 9-year-old became the first Indian to reach the finale of the reality show and then secure the title of the second runner-up. Congratulatory messages for the youngster are pouring in on social media, with netizens hailing her for making the country proud. A video of her power-packed finale performance is now doing the rounds on social media.
For the finale performance, Binita Chetry performed on the track Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears. She stunned the audience and the judges with her powerful performance, which was filled with stunts, cartwheels and goosebump-worthy moments. With every beat, the 9-year-old unleashed a new move, which was met with a thunderous applause and startled all in the auditorium.
Also Read: Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Over 20,250 Tickets Sold For Akshay's Film
In a video posted by the official account of the reality show, Binita expressed gratitude to the people of the UK for voting for her. She said, “I thank everyone who supported and blessed me—from India, Nepal, Bhutan and other Asian countries. Your encouragement gave me strength on this global stage." She also made a special mention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said, “I hope this message reaches him, and I get the opportunity to meet him."
The Britain's Got Talent finale was held on May 31. British magician Harry Moulding took home the trophy along with a 250,000-pound cash prize. An LED dance group, The Blackouts, finished second. The prize money received by Binita remains unknown.
The Chief Minister of Assam took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write an endearing note for Binita. He wrote, “Dancing her way to glory 🎊 Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal. Her performances have mesmerized audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours.” Along with the note he shared the exact moment when Binita was announced as the second runner up.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 2 June 2025 at 11:12 IST