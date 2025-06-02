Assam's 9-Year-Old Binita Chetry's Electrifying Finale Performance On Britain's Got Talent That Grabbed Her Historic Second Runner Up Title | Watch

Binita Chetry from Assam has scripted history on Britain's Got Talent. The 9-year-old became the first Indian to reach the finale of the reality show and then secure the title of the second runner-up. Congratulatory messages for the youngster are pouring in on social media, with netizens hailing her for making the country proud. A video of her power-packed finale performance is now doing the rounds on social media.

Binita Chetry wins big on Britain's Got Talent

For the finale performance, Binita Chetry performed on the track Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears. She stunned the audience and the judges with her powerful performance, which was filled with stunts, cartwheels and goosebump-worthy moments. With every beat, the 9-year-old unleashed a new move, which was met with a thunderous applause and startled all in the auditorium.



In a video posted by the official account of the reality show, Binita expressed gratitude to the people of the UK for voting for her. She said, “I thank everyone who supported and blessed me—from India, Nepal, Bhutan and other Asian countries. Your encouragement gave me strength on this global stage." She also made a special mention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said, “I hope this message reaches him, and I get the opportunity to meet him."

The Britain's Got Talent finale was held on May 31. British magician Harry Moulding took home the trophy along with a 250,000-pound cash prize. An LED dance group, The Blackouts, finished second. The prize money received by Binita remains unknown.

Assam CM congratulates Binita