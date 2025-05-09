Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Undergoes 8-Hour Long Surgeries, Recovers In ICU Days After Car Accident

Updated May 9th 2025, 15:34 IST
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has undergone another set of surgeries after being severely injured in a car accident. The Uttarakhand-born singer has been receiving treatment in Delhi following a car crash on May 5, which left him with multiple fractures. Pawandeep Rajan's team has been sharing regular updates of the singer's health, and in a recent post shared that he underwent 3 more surgeries.
On May 9, Pawandeep Rajan's team took to their official Instagram account to share an update on the singer's health. The statement read, "Hi everyone, Pawan has undergone 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early morning, he was taken into the OT, and after 8 long hours, all his remaining fractures were operated on successfully. Though he is still in the ICU under observation and will remain there for a few more days. (sic)".
Expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers, his team members assured that Pawandeep is recuperating well and asked to pray for his speedy recovery. The statement concluded, "As the doctor rightly said, now the healing & recovery process has started, let's just pray for his speedy recovery. Once again, thank you, everyone, for all the blessings and prayers."
On May 7, Pawandeep's friend Govind Digari shared a photo of the singer from his hospital bed. Along with the picture, he wrote, “With all the blessings, Pawan is much better now". From the photo, it appeared that Pawandeep had been shifted from the ICU to a private room.
This came after his team shared that the 28-year-old singer underwent a 6-hour-long surgery in a private hospital in Delhi, and he has been kept in the ICU for observation. Pawandeep Rajan is best known for his appearances in the reality shows Indian Idol 12 and The Voice, both of which he won.
