Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Undergoes 8-Hour Long Surgeries, Recovers In ICU Days After Car Accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has undergone another set of surgeries after being severely injured in a car accident. The Uttarakhand-born singer has been receiving treatment in Delhi following a car crash on May 5, which left him with multiple fractures. Pawandeep Rajan's team has been sharing regular updates of the singer's health, and in a recent post shared that he underwent 3 more surgeries.

Pawandeep Rajan's team shares his health update

On May 9, Pawandeep Rajan's team took to their official Instagram account to share an update on the singer's health. The statement read, "Hi everyone, Pawan has undergone 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early morning, he was taken into the OT, and after 8 long hours, all his remaining fractures were operated on successfully. Though he is still in the ICU under observation and will remain there for a few more days. (sic)".



A screengrab of Pawandeep Rajan's post | Image: Instagram

Expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers, his team members assured that Pawandeep is recuperating well and asked to pray for his speedy recovery. The statement concluded, "As the doctor rightly said, now the healing & recovery process has started, let's just pray for his speedy recovery. Once again, thank you, everyone, for all the blessings and prayers."



Pawandeep Rajan's friend shares first photo of the singer from the hospital

On May 7, Pawandeep's friend Govind Digari shared a photo of the singer from his hospital bed. Along with the picture, he wrote, “With all the blessings, Pawan is much better now". From the photo, it appeared that Pawandeep had been shifted from the ICU to a private room.