Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Earnings From His 15-Week Stay Will Shock You

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show is all set to air its grand finale on December 7. The top 5 contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More. As per social media buzz and reported voting trends, Gaurav or Farrhana is likely to emerge as the winner. However, the ultimate winner will be revealed by host Salman Khan on Sunday.

As the show is about to conclude, there is growing speculation over how much each contestant has earned from their 15-week stay in the house. Going in, Gaurav was the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19. He has spent the entire duration inside the house, unlike Farrhana who spent some days in the secret room, and Pranit, who temporarily exited the show due to medical reasons.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will air on Dec 7 | Image: Instagram

Gaurav is said to have pocketed ₹17.5 lakh per week for his stay in the BB house. Since he spent 15 weeks on the show, his total earnings add up to ₹2.6 crore. Additionally, he won a Citroën Aircross X car worth around ₹14 lakh in a contest. Salman Khan has also promised that he will be working with Gaurav “very soon”.

Bigg Boss 19 winner is expected to take home ₹50 lakh. The prize money will be handed over to the winner on the grand finale stage. If Gaurav wins the show, his earning would then be around ₹3.12 crore.

