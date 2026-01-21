Internet Gives Malavika Mohanan A Reality Check After She Says 'Tamil And Telugu Actress Don't Do Real Acting': What About The Raja Saab?

Telugu film The Raja Saab released amid much fanfare on January 9. The horror comedy was made on a whopping budget of over ₹400 crore and 4 years went into the making. However, upon arrival, The Raja Saab received poor reviews. Many trolled the performances of the lead stars, saying it looked caricaturish and was not up to the mark. Amid criticism, a recent interview of The Raja Saab actress Malavika Mohanan has gone viral in which she said that many "Tamil and Telugu actresses don't know how to act".

"Tamil and Telugu for the longest time I knew a few actresses where they are not even bothering to look at the line. So in the scene you are sad so you are making a sad expression and just counting 1,2,3,4 or its A,B,C, D. So if you are angry and like you are angrier than your lover, then you are like A,B,C, D because at some point they will match their lips to the dialogues in the dubbing. This is not a one off. There are actors who have done this their entire careers," Malavika said.

While Malavika's observation about actors may be true, many trolled her for her own performances in movies like Master and The Raja Saab. "Malavika Mohanan Acting in Master was trolled by all with her expression. But She Commenting on others (sic)," commented one criticising her. Another wrote on X, "She should take her own advice (sic)."

Earlier, during an AMA session, Malavika had to shut down trolls who questioned her acting abilities and tried to objectify her. An X user asked her in Tamil when she will go to an acting class.

