Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc On OTT: Anime Blockbuster Now Streaming In India, Know When And Where To Watch

This year saw an uptick in anime viewing in theatres in India. While fans of the Japanese animation style have long loved watching this genre on home screens, multiplexes this year went a step further and released some of the popular worldwide animes in India in multiple languages.

Following the unprecedented box office success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in India, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc also hit the big screens here. However, the response to the latter was not as good as it was for the Demon Slayer movie. Now, Chainsaw Man - The Movie Reze Arc has landed on OTT in India.

When and where to watch Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc on OTT

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is now streaming in India in multiple languages. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video with Japanese, English, Hindi and several other audio options. Subtitles are also provided for Indian viewers. The globally hit anime is also reportedly available for digital purchase on Apple TV+ and Google TV. Since Prime Video has started streaming Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc on rent, it is expected that it will soon be available to app subscribers without any additional charges.

A still from Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc | Image: X

What is the story of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc?

The Japanese voice cast of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc includes popular stars Kikunosuke Toya, Reina Ueda, Fairouz Ai, Tomori Kusunoki and Shogo Sakata. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by MAPPA, teh anime has been storyboarded by Daisuke Tokudo, Masato Nakazono, Sõta Shigetsugu, Takuya Niinuma, Tatsuya Yoshihara and Yuzuru Tachikawa. It is based on a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc released in September in India | Image: X

The anime follows Denji, a poor teenager who works as a devil hunter using his dog-like Chainsaw Devil, Pochita. Denji makes a contract with Pochita, granting him the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. Using his abilities, he fights off devils in Japan.