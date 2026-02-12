Updated 12 February 2026 at 23:41 IST
Internet Shames Zayn Malik For 'Wasn't In Love With Gigi Hadid' Remark: Your Daughter Will See This One Day
While appearing on a podcast recently, Zayn Malik was asked if he still stood by his 2024 confession on The Zach Sang Show, where he claimed that "he’d never been in love". His comments about Gigi Hadid weren't well received back then.
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid were once one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. They began dating in 2015, breaking up and reconciling several times before welcoming their daughter, Khai, in 2020. Their relationship ended shortly after, but Zayn has now shared rare insights into what really went wrong.
In the new podcast, he said that his views on love have changed with age. “…my understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I’ve realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust,” he shared. Zayn's confession about love is now being grilled by fans.
"May this type of love never find me (sic)," said a netizen. Another one noted, "It is wild how men will have a whole entire child with a woman and then hit her with the I was just evolving and actually it was probably just lust speech five years later. Imagine being the mother of his kid and reading that you were basically a lesson in his growth journey instead of the love of his life (sic)."
Some netizens even brought back Zayn's relationship with singer Perrie Edwards and how he cheated on her. Internet users mentioned how Zayn was a "man child". Others said that it was unfair on Zayn's side to pass comments on his ex publicly when she has never done the same. "How does he claim to have upmost respect for her and goes on podcast telling the PUBLIC he never loved her…. Mind you his daughter will have to see this one day (sic)," read another comment criticising Zayn.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 23:41 IST