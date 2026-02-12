Crushed Between Dhurandhar 2 And Toxic Clash, Nani's The Paradise Suffers Long Delay In Release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups are set to arrive on March 19, making it one of the biggest and most-hyped box office clashes in the recent years. While Dhurandhar's unprecedented box office success has set the stage for an even bigger show from the sequel, the fact that Yash is arriving on the big screen four years after KGF: Chapter 2 scripted box office history is enough to excite fans for his latest release.

With both Dhurandhar sequel and Toxic coming out on the same date, there were hopes that one biggie might shift its release, paving the way for a well-deserved solo release for both movies. However, that is not going to happen as both have refused to budge from their planned theatrical debut. Meanwhile, other movies that were earlier arriving around the same the have been postponed.

Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will release on March 19 | Image: X

Ram Charan's Peddi, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit, Sanjay Dutt's Gabru and Ayushmann Khurrana fronted multi-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have already been postponed. Nani's The Paradise, planned for March 26 release, was also supposed to be delayed and now the makers have confirmed the same with the announcement of the new release date. As per the makers, Nani and Raghav Juyal's The Paradise will now arrive on August 21. The postponement has pushed its release date by 5 months, which is a long period, especially for fans who were waiting eagerly for its release.

Nani's The Paradise will release on August 21 | Image: X

The Paradise will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish languages simultaneously, making it one of the biggest releases for Nani. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Mohan Babu, Babu Mohan and Sampoornesh Babu will be seen in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for this Srikanth Odela directorial. The actor-director pair of Nani and Srikanth have reunited after the blockbuster Dasara (2023).